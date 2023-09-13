Death of Chickasaw County inmate under investigation

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — An autopsy will reveal what caused the death of an inmate in Chickasaw County.
Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers identified the inmate as Adrian Shoemaker.
The sheriff said a jailer found Shoemaker in his cell Monday morning, Sept. 11 with something tied around his neck.
The sheriff said jailers performed life-saving measures, including CPR. However, Shoemaker was pronounced dead.
Meyers said his office turned the case over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and an autopsy will reveal if Shoemaker died by suicide or something else.
The sheriff said Shoemaker was in jail on drug charges.