Deadlines loom for people in Montgomery County recovering from tornado

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Friday is the last day for tornado survivors in Montgomery County to get some nearby government assistance.
People needing temporary food stamps will be able to apply for them until 7 p.m. at the Winona Community House at 113 Sterling Avenue in Winona.
Also, this is the final day Mississippi State Department of Health will provide free tetanus shots, replacement birth certificates and COVID-19 home test kits.
That help can be found at the Montgomery County Coliseum on 200 Recreation Park Drive in Winona.