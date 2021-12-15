Deadlines are here for holiday mailing

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - If you're trying to mail out Christmas gifts, you better hurry; time is running out.
"I love Christmas. Christmas has always been my favorite," Virginia Sullivan said.
She sends off Christmas cards every year. She hopes the cards get to her loved ones in time.
Some cards will remain in Mississippi and many are going to California where she lived for approximately 45 years.
The Postal Service began preparation for the busy holiday season in February because of the pandemic and hired more employees.
Last year, the demand for deliveries increased due to online shopping, but now they are seeing more people come in to drop off.
"The 13th through the 19th is our busiest week,” Starkville postal manager Latonya Outlaw-Kelly said. “And we're full and big crowds have started here in Starkville, and we have the window fully staffed for those shipping needs."
The Postal Service anticipates delivering more than 850 million packages and more than 12 billion cards this year.
Open this link to view important USPS holiday shipping dates.