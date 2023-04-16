Deadlines ahead for those needing food stamps in Monroe, Montgomery counties after tornado

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Some important dates are facing people in Monroe and Montgomery counties needing food stamps following the March 24 tornado.
People in Montgomery County who temporarily need food stamps can apply for them starting Monday and running through Friday in Winona.
Those applications will be accepted 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Winona Community House on Sterling Avenue.
Temporary food stamp applications in Monroe County will be accepted April 26 to April 30 during those same hours at the West Amory Community Center on 111th Street.
Also, those already on food stamps in Montgomery County have until April 24 to apply for replacement SNAP benefits.
More information can be found here at the Mississippi Department of Human Services website.