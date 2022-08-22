Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children.
The main reason: not enough capacity.
"Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said.
She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo.
Finding and paying qualified staff creates a situation where she and those like her can only accommodate so many children.
She said the task of finding qualified staff is becoming harder and harder.
"When you're looking at staff and insurance, liability insurance, the cost of light, gas, water — feeding them [children]. It is just astronomical."
Black said many facilities closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"And when childcare facilities received grant money, a lot of people got the grant money and they are now closing their centers,” Black said. “I guess they wanted to make sure that they were debt free and a lot of people are scrambling, looking; and a lot of childcare facilities are not taking infants because of the liability.”
She believes more childcare facilities will close.
"Right at this present time, I just think that the school district, our legislature, the people that we have that are in executive positions here in the state of Mississippi, they all need to be on the same page."
Black said childcare facility owners should be heard more. She said in-state government should tour daycare facilities and learn what it takes to provide such care.