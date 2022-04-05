Darracott residents still go without working tornado siren

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - There are 39 tornado sirens in Monroe County, but the one in the Darracott community needs to be fixed.
Tanya Williems of Monroe County Emergency Operations said it will be expensive to fix.
They have ordered the parts for the siren and when they arrive, it will be fixed.
"It's pretty rural at the Darracott community and it's the one at the fire department that's out.
She said the County Emergency Management Office does a silent test on the sirens every week to make sure they are working properly.
"They did go off last week and it is very important so that way they have a warning and they have enough time to get to a shelter," said Willems.