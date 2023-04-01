Damage along Highway 9 in Pontotoc County shocks residents

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Homes and power lines west of Pontotoc near the community of Randolph were hit with damage after a tornado touched down overnight.
Power companies have spent most of the day in the area repairing down power lines. Debris is scattered along the highway.
The front of one house on Highway 9 was completely taken out by a fallen tree. While the structure is still standing, the home is considered unlivable.
"We didn't know the storm was here really, until it hit," says Mandy Marion, who was in the home sleeping when the tornado came through the area. "It just sounded like a rumbling, like something just shaking."
No injuries or fatalities were reported in this part of the county.