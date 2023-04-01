 Skip to main content
Damage along Highway 9 in Pontotoc County shocks residents

Home on Highway 9 in Pontotoc County

This home is in unlivable condition after an overnight tornado and a fallen tree destroyed the front of the home

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Homes and power lines west of Pontotoc near the community of Randolph were hit with damage after a tornado touched down overnight.

Power companies have spent most of the day in the area repairing down power lines. Debris is scattered along the highway.

The front of one house on Highway 9 was completely taken out by a fallen tree. While the structure is still standing, the home is considered unlivable.

"We didn't know the storm was here really, until it hit," says Mandy Marion, who was in the home sleeping when the tornado came through the area. "It just sounded like a rumbling, like something just shaking."

No injuries or fatalities were reported in this part of the county. 

