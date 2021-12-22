DA: Remains found in Pontotoc County that of Felecia Cox

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The remains found in Pontotoc County earlier this month have been confirmed as belonging to Felecia Cox.

District Attorney John Weddle shared the news on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

He says a DNA match was made comparing samples from the remains and from Cox’s daughter.

Autopsy results are expected within two weeks.

Her remains were found on Dec. 12.

Former brother-in-law and death row inmate David Cox revealed the location in a letter mailed following his execution on Nov. 17.

The remains were found on his former property off Cane Creek Road west of Pontotoc.

According to the district attorney, David Cox admitted to killing Felecia Cox who had not been seen since 2007.

The state executed David Cox for killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter in 2010.