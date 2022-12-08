DA: Jury convicts Chickasaw County murder suspect

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found murder suspect Jeremiah Fears guilty on Thursday in Chickasaw County.

District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the jury found Fears guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder.

He also received 50 years for armed robbery, 20 years for aggravated assault and 10 years for conspiracy. His sentences will run concurrent.

Fears was on trial for the murder of Rob Cox on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston.

Cox and his step-daughter had traveled to Houston with the intent to buy a car from someone whom they had been talking with on social media.

However, authorities said three people ambushed them and Cox was shot in the struggle and later died.

Co-defendant Jarquavious Doss was found guilty in October.

Another co-defendant Lamarius Spraggins pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory to murder, the district attorney confirmed. He's yet to be sentenced.