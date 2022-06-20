Cyclist killed in Tupelo identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A cyclist was struck Friday evening, June 17 in southeast Tupelo and later died at the hospital.
According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 on Briar Ridge Road.
Officers were told a champaign-colored SUV struck the victim who was riding or pushing a bicycle. Officers were told the SUV left the scene.
Timothy Best, 58, turned himself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 10:15 p.m.
Police charged him with leaving the scene of an accident that involved a death.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the victim had no identification. However, he was later identified. She will release his name soon.