CWD Detected in Tunica County

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks recently received Chronic Waste Disease (CWD) positive test results for a hunter-harvested doe from Tunica County.
This is the first CWD-positive detection for this county. The doe was considered "suspect positive" through initial testing and later confirmed by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
Tunica County is now one of ten counties in Mississippi with CWD-positive white-tailed deer.
Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.
For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.