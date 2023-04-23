Crime Stoppers searching for lawn equipment thief

INGOMAR, Miss. (WTVA) - Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are working to find the person responsible for stealing lawn equipment.
On Monday night, Union County Police received a report of a stolen trailer near County Road 101 and County Road 95. The trailer was said to have had a lawnmower and weed eater on top of it.
Law enforcement believes the suspect was driving a black Chevrolet crew cab truck with black wheels, saying witnesses saw that particular truck in the area earlier that evening.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or the Union County Sheriff’s Office.