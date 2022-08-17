Crime Stoppers meeting held Wednesday in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers met Wednesday with local law enforcement agencies to discuss an uptick in crime.
During the board meeting, tips were shared and discussions about unsolved cases were had.
Coordinator Kevin Forrester said crime is definitely up and young people are at the forefront of it all.
Crime Stoppers is often the agency the public calls to provide anonymous tips about crimes.
"It's so important for us because it could be just that one phone call that helps us solve a case," Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said. "We encourage our community to please get involved."
Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers services several counties in the "Golden Triangle" which is a nickname for the area between West Point, Starkville and Columbus.
Crime Stoppers often offers rewards for useful tips.
There are several ways to get in touch with the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-530-7151 or submit anonymous tips using the P3 Tips mobile app.