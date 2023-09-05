Crews rescue person from trench collapse in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) -
Update: According to the Lafayette County Public Information Officer, the person was freed. One person was involved. That person is being taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Original story:
First responders are working to rescue a person whose stuck, after a retaining wall collapsed in front of an Oxford funeral home.
The scene is in front of Coleman Funeral home, along highway 7 in Oxford.
In a photo taken from Colby Spruill, with the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters, you can see where the rocks broke away and fell to the ground.
Spruill says the highway is currently closed down in this area.
Beau Moore, the Lafayette County Public Information Officer, says he was notified about the collapse around 5:13 Tuesday evening.
No word yet on what led to the collapse.
This is still a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn new information.