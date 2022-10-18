 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight Tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

'Creed III' trailer features Michael B. Jordan in fighting shape as Adonis

  • 0
'Creed III' trailer features Michael B. Jordan in fighting shape as Adonis

Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson in "Creed III."

 Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

The first official trailer for "Creed III" has arrived.

Michael B. Jordan is ready for another round in the ring. Jordan plays boxer Adonis Creed who trains with his late father Apollo's formal rival, Rocky Balboa.

The new trailer shows Adonis being challenged by Damian Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors, a childhood friend who has just been released from prison.

"We was like brothers. I was the best, though," Damian says of his former life as a boxer. "I never got a chance to prove that. But I'm coming for everything."

Phylicia Rashad joins the cast this time around.

Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay.

"Creed III" is set for release on March 3, 2023.

Check out the trailer below.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you