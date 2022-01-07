Credit card thief wanted in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are trying to find the person whom they say committed credit card fraud.
According to police, the incident began on Dec. 30 when an individual was given a ride by a second individual.
The second individual possibly stole the victim’s debit card and later used it without the victim’s permission.
Police provided the image below. Can you identify this person?
The individual may be driving a gold, extended cab Ford Ranger pickup truck
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.