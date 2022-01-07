 Skip to main content
Credit card thief wanted in Tupelo

  • Updated
Tupelo Police Department, patrol car

Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 12, 2021.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are trying to find the person whom they say committed credit card fraud.

According to police, the incident began on Dec. 30 when an individual was given a ride by a second individual.

The second individual possibly stole the victim’s debit card and later used it without the victim’s permission.

Police provided the image below. Can you identify this person?

Possible credit card fraud suspect in Tupelo - uploaded Jan. 7, 2022

Can you identify this person? Source: Tupelo Police Department.

The individual may be driving a gold, extended cab Ford Ranger pickup truck

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.

