CREATE awards Teachers of Distinction in Tupelo

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG CONDITIONS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI... .A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds associated with the approach of Hurricane Ian into the Gulf Coast, low relative humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture values below 10 percent will result in the potential for Red Flag conditions over North Mississippi Wednesday afternoon. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI... The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * WIND...Northeast 20 foot winds between 11-15 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&