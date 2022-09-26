CREATE awards Teachers of Distinction in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The CREATE Foundation honored educators this week.
27 Tupelo teachers and three assistant teachers received Teacher of Distinction awards.
Each educator is nominated by their peers in recognition of their hard work in the classroom.
Each teacher received $1,000 and assistant teachers received $500.
Winners below:
- Early Childhood Education Center – Laura Nicholson, Amy Buzzell, Anna Taylor, Amanda D. Young
- Carver Elementary – Carole Kloha Elliot
- Lawhon Elementary – Cassidy Rhoades
- Tupelo High School – Elizabeth Griffin Autry, Kayty Brett Rawson, Teresa Wright Ware
- Milam Elementary - Cooper Anthony Haywood, Amanda Johnson, Timothy C. Norris, Melanie Plunkett-Norwood, Stephanie Wayne
- Rankin Elementary - Caren Lynn Barber, Anna Hamilton
- Tupelo Middle - Cicely Warren, Terrence O. Adair, Stephanie Phillips Cayson, James Mark Garrett, Lesley McDaniel Godown, Dustin Thrasher
- Parkway Elementary - Kerianne Miranda Ware, Jennifer Curtis Fulgham, Shawnece Harris, Chandler Blake Steele
- Thomas Street Elementary - Donna Bridges
- Joyner Elementary - Rebecca Bowers Carroll, Dana Leigh Daugherty, Emily Grady Lee