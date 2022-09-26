 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...

.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds associated with the
approach of Hurricane Ian into the Gulf Coast, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in the potential for Red Flag
conditions over North Mississippi Wednesday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND
LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.

* WIND...Northeast 20 foot winds between 11-15 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph.

* HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

CREATE awards Teachers of Distinction in Tupelo

  Updated
  • 0

27 Tupelo teachers and three assistant teachers received Teacher of Distinction awards.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The CREATE Foundation honored educators this week.

27 Tupelo teachers and three assistant teachers received Teacher of Distinction awards.

Each educator is nominated by their peers in recognition of their hard work in the classroom.

Each teacher received $1,000 and assistant teachers received $500.

Winners below:

  • Early Childhood Education Center – Laura Nicholson, Amy Buzzell, Anna Taylor, Amanda D. Young
  • Carver Elementary – Carole Kloha Elliot
  • Lawhon Elementary – Cassidy Rhoades
  • Tupelo High School – Elizabeth Griffin Autry, Kayty Brett Rawson, Teresa Wright Ware
  • Milam Elementary - Cooper Anthony Haywood, Amanda Johnson, Timothy C. Norris, Melanie Plunkett-Norwood, Stephanie Wayne
  • Rankin Elementary - Caren Lynn Barber, Anna Hamilton 
  • Tupelo Middle - Cicely Warren, Terrence O. Adair, Stephanie Phillips Cayson, James Mark Garrett, Lesley McDaniel Godown, Dustin Thrasher
  • Parkway Elementary - Kerianne Miranda Ware, Jennifer Curtis Fulgham, Shawnece Harris, Chandler Blake Steele 
  • Thomas Street Elementary - Donna Bridges
  • Joyner Elementary - Rebecca Bowers Carroll, Dana Leigh Daugherty, Emily Grady Lee

