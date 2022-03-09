CREATE announces new headquarters in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction will soon be underway for the CREATE Foundation headquarters.
CREATE Foundation President Mike Clayborne said they are announcing the debut of their new building on their 50th year anniversary in service.
He said this addition can be a big help for what they do in the community.
"It's going to be great location for CREATE and really help us with the programs and the initiatives that we have and just be a great place."
The building will sit on a 1.12-acre of land on the corner of Jefferson and Commerce Street in downtown. It is designed by McCarty Architects.
The new location will allow more office space and better serve donors.
"We've seen tremendous growth over the last 50 years, but we're very excited about the future," said Board of Directors Chairman Bryan Wilson. "Create is all about improving the quality of life in North Mississippi."
Clayborne said they plan on selling their current facility to help with funds for the new building.
Construction begins on the building this summer and they hope to be finished by the end of 2023.