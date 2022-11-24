Cravin' Catfish provided Thanksgiving dinner to community

SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Thanksgiving is about being with family and friends and sharing a meal.
For a certain Sherman restaurant, it was also a time to give back to the community.
Since 2008, Cravin' Catfish has hosted a free Thanksgiving Day dinner, providing a warm plate to others.
The meal included turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, rolls and stuffing.
Whether someone is looking for a meal or to be surrounded by others,
Owner Gerald Hegan said it’s a great blessing to help others.
Last year, the event served over 1,000 meals.