Crash on I-22 in Blue Springs Friday

UPDATE 7:05 a.m.
Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a Telsa.
The driver in the Telsa crashed into the 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler flipped over.
Emergency responders took the truck driver to the hospital.
Law enforcement reopened the westbound lanes on I-22.
Original story
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is working on a crash on I-22 near Blue Springs.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the crash at around 1:21 a.m. Friday.
All westbound lanes are currently blocked.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.