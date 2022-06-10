 Skip to main content
Crash on I-22 in Blue Springs Friday

UPDATE 7:05 a.m.

Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a Telsa.

The driver in the Telsa crashed into the 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler flipped over.

Emergency responders took the truck driver to the hospital.

Law enforcement reopened the westbound lanes on I-22.

Original story

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is working on a crash on I-22 near Blue Springs.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the crash at around 1:21 a.m. Friday.

All westbound lanes are currently blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

