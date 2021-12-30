You are the owner of this article.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

COVID outbreaks have doubled in Mississippi in the past week

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Photo Date: 1/4/2021

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Photo Date: 1/4/2021. Credit: USAF / Anna Nolte. License Link.

Medical experts say hospitals are already dealing with overcrowding and increased hospitalizations.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - COVID-19 is on the rise again and medical experts say hospitals are already dealing with overcrowding and increased hospitalizations.

COVID outbreaks have doubled in Mississippi in the past week and the state is likely heading into another major surge of virus cases and hospitalizations.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jeremey Blanchard, said he thinks it is important to wear a mask vaccinated or not.

Blanchard said that his advice would be to wear the mask that you would comfortably wear appropriately all the time.

A total of 400 people were hospitalized with a confirmed coronavirus infection in Mississippi on Monday compared to 239 people on Christmas Eve, the Department of Health reported.

Charles Golden said that mask are of the upmost importance and it is highly important that all Mississippians get vaccinated.

Blanchard said that the safest mask to wear is the N95 but if you aren't going to be around large crowds or tight spaces the procedural mask will do.

