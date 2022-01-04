VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Covid cases are rising and that has first responders working overtime and pulling extra shifts.
Despite the hardships and health risk, first responders still show up and do their jobs.
Verona Fire Chief Kristian Skou said that he has currently has two guys out with Covid; and being a small department makes it hard.
“With the CDC decreasing the amount of time my workers have to be off, that helps us quicker get on our feet and get back to the manpower that we really need."
Firefighters have been in the habit of cleaning the station daily.
Some of his guys work at multiple departments so they are double exposed.
“We are no different than the police, nurses, EMS personnel, and we are working shorthanded. So, guys are having to step up and they have done a wonderful job.”