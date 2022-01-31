Covid-19 Test Reimbursement

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The costs of Covid tests can add up very quickly. However, you may be able to be reimbursed if you purchased an at-home test within the last 15 days
This statements from Biden Administration says insurance companies are required to cover at home Covid-19 tests.
That requirement went into effect on January 15, to the surprise of Kim Westhouse.
“It never even crossed my mind that I could be reimbursed, I would’ve never thought that" said Westhouse. "I just knew that we needed to get it, and get the test done quickly.”
You’re encouraged to call your insurance carrier before you buy the test to see if you can get the test free at the store, or if you have to wait to get your money back.
Also, save proof like your receipt and the kit box in case you need to submit a claim in the reimbursement process.
Westhouse said she spent at least fifty dollars on the at-home tests
Some insurers may reimburse you for any tests bought before January 15, but they are not required to.
But again, tests bought after the 15th are eligible for reimbursement through insurance.