Could Top Gun sequel possibly boost recruitment?

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - “Top Gun: Maverick” took the world by storm during the summer.
Could its success lead to more people joining the military?
1986’s “Top Gun” famously boosted Navy recruitment success by 500%.
Retired Col. Ghannon Burton said his call sign “Crow” was inspired by the original “Top Gun.”
“It’s a great adventure and it’s a great life; and you get a great perspective of the world looking down on it,” he said. “Also, feeling small but also privileged to be able to see the world from that perspective.”
Burton said he received support from loved ones while growing up.
“I am grateful and I’m humbled. I always tell people if you see a turtle out on a fence post, he didn’t get there by himself.”
During his 30-plus years in the military, Burton was an F-18 pilot, a test pilot, a Top Gun instructor and drone mission commander.
Most recently he worked for the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. before retiring and moving back to Mississippi.
What advice would he give to new recruits?
“You don’t win on game day. You win in spring training. You win in summer camp, you know. You win in two-a-days. That’s where the games are won,” he said. “Same thing goes for a successful military career. It’s about preparation and studying — a habit of literally doing your best every day.”
Burton said the movie is similar to the real thing.