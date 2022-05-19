 Skip to main content
Correct episode of "Jeopardy" to air overnight on WTVA

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeopardy! logo

Credit: Jeopardy! / YouTube

WTVA aired the wrong episode of "Jeopardy" on Thursday, May 19.

The correct episode will air at 2:30 a.m. Friday on NBC.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

