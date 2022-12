TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers.

The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310 in the Skyline community.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), her eastbound car collided with two westbound vehicles.

MHP reported minor injuries to the other motorists.