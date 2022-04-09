Coroner IDs Tupelo shooting victim

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a fatal Friday night shooting.
According to a TPD news release, officers responded at 10:00 to a reported shooting at a home on Hodges Drive where they found the victim dead.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green later identified the victim as 21-year-old Raybric Mims of Tupelo. His body is being sent to Pearl for autopsy.
Police did not confirm any arrests.
They ask anyone with information to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-842-6491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.