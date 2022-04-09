 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner IDs Tupelo shooting victim

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo Police Department badge

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a fatal Friday night shooting.

According to a TPD news release, officers responded at 10:00 to a reported shooting at a home on Hodges Drive where they found the victim dead.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green later identified the victim as 21-year-old Raybric Mims of Tupelo. His body is being sent to Pearl for autopsy.

Police did not confirm any arrests.

They ask anyone with information to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-842-6491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you