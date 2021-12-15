Coroner identifies victim killed in Starkville crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - One person died in a crash Wednesday morning in Starkville.
Starkville Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the crash happened on Highway 25 South at the entrance to Cornerstone Park.
911 received the report at 7:02.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt identified the victim as Anthony Rehm, 26, of Cape Coral, Florida.
He was traveling from Oklahoma to Florida for Christmas, the coroner added.
Rehm’s dog also died in the crash.