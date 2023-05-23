Coroner identifies teenager found dead Tuesday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The coroner has identified the teenager who was found dead Tuesday morning in Tupelo.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Denasia McGregory, 16, of Houston.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers conducted a welfare check at approximately 3:30 in the 100 block of Stone Street. They then found the victim dead.
The location is down the street from the West Main Street Shopping Center. Police detained a person of interest but have yet to announce any formal charges.
Anyone with information can call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.