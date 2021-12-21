You are the owner of this article.
Coroner identifies Lowndes County shooting victim

Law enforcement find dead male after report of shots fired in Columbus Heights

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is looking into a Tuesday night shooting in a Lowndes County subdivision that left one person dead.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his deputies responded to a call of shots fired in Columbus Heights and found a male dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

That call came in around 7:35 p.m.

Deputies have not yet arrested anyone in the case.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Lamaceo Smith, 22, of Columbus.

An autopsy will be performed.

Lamaceo Smith

Lamaceo Smith, Picture provided by his family.

