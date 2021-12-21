Coroner identifies Lowndes County shooting victim

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is looking into a Tuesday night shooting in a Lowndes County subdivision that left one person dead.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his deputies responded to a call of shots fired in Columbus Heights and found a male dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
That call came in around 7:35 p.m.
Deputies have not yet arrested anyone in the case.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Lamaceo Smith, 22, of Columbus.
An autopsy will be performed.