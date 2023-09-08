Coroner identifies inmate killed at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The murder of an inmate housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman is under investigation.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton identified the inmate as Raymond Coffee of Lafayette County. He died from a single stab wound.
The attack happened on Thursday, Sept. 7 at approximately 2 a.m.
Coffee had spent four years in prison on burglary charges, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).
The person accused of killing him has been identified, according to MDOC.