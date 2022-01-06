Coroner identifies child killed in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Starkville said a 9-year-old died after being shot inside a vehicle Wednesday night on Santa Anita Drive.
Sergeant Brandon Lovelady said that vehicle was associated with a person targeted in another shooting earlier near Everglade Avenue.
Officers heard about shots fired in the area of Everglade Avenue before learning around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday about the wounded child being treated in the emergency room at OCH Regional Medical Center.
Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt identified the victim as Lasang Kemp Jr., 9.
There is no word of police arresting anyone in connection with the fatal shooting. Lovelady said there was an active investigation into what happened.
Earlier in the evening, police posted on social media they would have an increased presence at the Brookville Garden Apartments on Everglade Avenue and on Santa Anita Drive.