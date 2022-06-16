Coroner identified victim in Lowndes County homicide

Update 8:30 a.m.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim in the shooting Thursday as Monique McDonald, 25.
She has been living in the New Hope home for the past six months.
She is a Corinth native.
Her body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
Original Story
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — One person is dead after that person was apparently shot in the neck while wrestling over a gun east of Columbus.
Emergency responders got called before 5:30 p.m. Thursday to come to the 400 block of Ben Christopher Road.
District 3 volunteer firefighters were called to the location along with Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant.
