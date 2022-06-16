 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...All of the Midsouth

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Coroner identified victim in Lowndes County homicide

Credit: Pixabay

Update 8:30 a.m.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim in the shooting Thursday as Monique McDonald, 25.

She has been living in the New Hope home for the past six months.

She is a Corinth native.

Her body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Original Story

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — One person is dead after that person was apparently shot in the neck while wrestling over a gun east of Columbus.

Emergency responders got called before 5:30 p.m. Thursday to come to the 400 block of Ben Christopher Road.

District 3 volunteer firefighters were called to the location along with Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant.

Look for updates on this story as information comes in to WTVA 9 News.

Kaitlyn is from Saltillo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Mississippi.

