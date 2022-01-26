Tupelo hospital system under great deal of stress

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) is under a great deal of stress from not only COVID-19 patients but also non-COVID patients with significant illnesses.
That’s according to NMHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard.
The following is from a NMHS news release issued on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
"This is the most challenging situation we have faced during the pandemic. Because of this, we must ask you to please be thoughtful in choosing where you seek care. Please reserve our emergency departments for emergent illnesses and our urgent cares facilities for urgent matters.
While there are indications that Omicron will resolve in the near future, we are not seeing that at this time, and we are struggling to provide the excellent care we sincerely strive to provide."