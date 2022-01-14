New Albany students will be off on Tuesday, Jan. 18 instead of virtual

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday, Jan. 18 will not be a virtual learning day for the New Albany School District, but will instead be a day off for students.
New Albany Schools were fully virtual on Friday, Jan. 14. The plan was to also be virtual on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Superintendent Lance Evans shared the following statement Friday afternoon.
Due to the extreme number of teachers and staff that are sick and positive with COVID, Tuesday, January 18 will NOT be utilized as a virtual learning day and will be a day off for students. Students will be out of school on Monday, January 17 for Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday AND on Tuesday, January 18 with no virtual learning. Students will return to school in person on Wednesday, January 19. Based on our current COVID, data masks will be required for students and staff January 19-21. For the most recent COVID data for our school district, go to https://www.newalbanyschools.us/covid-19/.