JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi reported another pediatric COVID-19 death, the state health department announced on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The child was between the ages of 1 and 5.

Since Feb. 1, 2020, Mississippi has reported 11 pediatric deaths.

Of the 11 deaths, one child was under the age of 1; three children were between 1 and 5; one child was between 6 and 10; and six children were between 11 and 17.

Children five years and up are eligible to receive a COVID vaccination.