Mississippi reports 10th pediatric death since pandemic start

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state health department reported its tenth COVID-19 pediatric death since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The health department did not identify the child nor say where the child lived.

Of the 10 deaths, one was an infant, two were between the ages of 1-5, one was between 6-10, and six were between 11-17.

None of the 10 pediatric deaths were vaccinated, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

“Currently we only have seven percent of the 5-11 age group fully vaccinated and 37 percent of the 12-17 age group fully vaccinated,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. “Vaccination is the best protection for our children who are eligible to receive it. For those under 5 years of age, it is critically important that everyone around the infant or child are vaccinated.”