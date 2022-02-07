Federal COVID relief again available for MSU students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State (MSU) says federal COVID-19 relief funds are again available to its students.
The Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) provides aid to students who experience financial needs and/or emergency costs that can include tuition, food, housing, healthcare and childcare.
MSU says students who applied for ARP during the fall semester do not need to reapply again for the spring semester and will automatically be considered.
The spring application deadline is Feb. 22.
“At the end of 2021, Mississippi State had disbursed more than $12 million to almost 15,400 students,” Financial Aid Director Paul McKinney said. “I encourage those who didn’t apply in the fall to do so by Feb. 22 because we’re committed to supporting students who need our assistance.”
MSU shared the following instructions:
Log in to the myState portal at http://my.msstate.edu/
Click the three horizontal lines (hamburger) in the top left corner
Click on Banner in the menu list on the left
Click myBanner for students
Scroll down the Financial and Scholarship tab to ARP Act Application and click to complete.