...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most
susceptible to falling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor
trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west
oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Coachella and Stagecoach festivals drop vaccination requirements

As municipalities around the country begin to relax their Covid-19 mandates, Coachella and Stagecoach have announced that they are dropping vaccination and mask requirements for concert goers.

 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

The two music festivals, which are held outside, will no longer require the Covid-19 safety requirements, including testing.

"As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines," a the festival announced in a tweet Tuesday.

Coachella shared the information in the updated health, safety and rules section of its site.

California's two largest music festivals were canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

Stagecoach is a country music festival held annually in Indio, California.

This year's event will run from April 29 to May 1, with headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

Coachella is also held in Indio and will run over two weekends: April 15 to April 17 and April 22 to April 24.

This year's headliners are Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye "Ye" West.

