CDC eases mask guidance

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now basing its indoor masking recommendation on three things — new Covid-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid-19 cases.
That puts more than 70% of the country in a position where the agency says you don't have to wear a mask.
But take a look at the attached map. The green counties have low Covid levels. That includes the Golden Triangle [West Point, Starkville and Columbus].
The light blue counties have medium Covid levels, which includes Tupelo, Corinth and Oxford.
But only two counties are listed as having high Covid-19 community levels: Chickasaw and Calhoun counties.
Open this link to view the CDC's map.
The CDC recommendation is that people in those two counties continue wearing masks in public indoor settings. Elsewhere, it's not necessary.
The agency also added there's nothing wrong with anyone wearing a mask regardless of where you live.
And you should always wear one if you have symptoms, a positive test or you've been exposed to someone with Covid-19.