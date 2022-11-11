 Skip to main content
Cornhole tournament this weekend in Tupelo

  • Updated
American Cornhole Organization (ACO) in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Nov. 11, 2022

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - More than 200 competitors are in Tupelo this weekend for the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) Tupelo Major.

The tournament is being held Friday and Saturday at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

Competitors include men, women and children.

Cornhole is a popular lawn game in which players toss bean bags at an inclined board with the goal to put the bags through a hole.

It’s a family affair for Douglas Parker. The Smithville man is ranked the No. 18 best cornhole player in the world.

Douglas Parker and Matthew Parker

Douglas Parker (left) and Matthew Parker playing cornhole at the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) Tupelo Major. Photo Date: Nov. 11, 2022.

His son Matthew Parker, 13, said, “It means a lot to me. I love playing and my family loves playing too. We just love it.”

