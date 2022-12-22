 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM
CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air
quickly builds in over wet ground. This may result in
hazardous travel conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be
possible. Travel is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Corinthian to sing national anthem at Liberty Bowl again

  Updated
  • 0
Addie Pratt

While battling Leukemia at St. Jude, Pratt was asked to perform the National Anthem at the Liberty Bowl, five years later she's still doing it. 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Corinth woman will again sing the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital made the announcement on Thursday.

Addie Pratt, 21, a former patient at St. Jude, has previously performed the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl five times. She did at last year’s game.

She sat down with WTVA last year.

She’ll be joined on the field by another Mississippian and St. Jude patient, a 22-year-old named Caleb. He’ll be alongside the team captains and officials for the coin toss.

Due to HIPPA regulations, St. Jude was not able to identify Caleb’s last name or his hometown.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

