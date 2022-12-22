Corinthian to sing national anthem at Liberty Bowl again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Corinth woman will again sing the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital made the announcement on Thursday.

Addie Pratt, 21, a former patient at St. Jude, has previously performed the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl five times. She did at last year’s game.

She sat down with WTVA last year.

She’ll be joined on the field by another Mississippian and St. Jude patient, a 22-year-old named Caleb. He’ll be alongside the team captains and officials for the coin toss.

Due to HIPPA regulations, St. Jude was not able to identify Caleb’s last name or his hometown.