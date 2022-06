WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The federal government is canceling $5.8 billion in student loan debt for more than 500,000 borrowers who attended the now-defunct network of for-profit schools known as Corinthian Colleges.

According to the Department of Education, this affects 5,330 borrowers in Mississippi, totaling $51.4 million in debt.

This affects 4,630 borrowers in Alabama, totaling $49.8 million.

View a state-by-state breakdown below.