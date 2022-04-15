Corinth tornado severely damaged several businesses

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The EF-0 tornado that touched down in Corinth on Wednesday, April 13 caused damage to several homes and businesses.
According to the National Weather Service, the twister briefly touched down along Highway 72.
The official storm damage report says the storm only traveled 320 yards.
But it was enough to cause extensive damage to the Corinth Color Center, the Mississippi Med Supply and the Corinth Glass and Overhead Door Shop; all operate in a single building.
Neighboring business Corinth Bait and Tackle also suffered damage.
"It was bad,” Corinth Glass employee Chris Johnson said. “I didn't know it was a twister, though; I thought it was straight-line winds."
But when he saw the damage, he knew it was something else.
"I was at the house, at my house,” Corinth Color employee Ward Duffey said, “and we had a phone call come in and say that the store had been torn apart by something."
Corinth Glass lost most of its back end. The storm knocked over a brick wall and completely buried two trucks and more. Johnson said the store’s front fared well.
Duffey said he and others arrived at their store within 10 minutes of the storm passing.
They will be able to salvage some items.
Another Corinth Color employee Matt McVey said he heard about the damage before he saw it for himself.
"I was at home and I got a call that somebody said it looked like a bomb went off here,” McVey recalled. “And I called my coworker here, and he got down quicker because I couldn't leave because trees were down. He called me and said it was pretty extensive damage."
They are waiting on insurance adjusters before they start clearing debris. Duffey said the building has been there for about 30 years and flooded three times.