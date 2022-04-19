Corinth suspect captured in Tennessee

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A man wanted in connection to a stolen pickup truck in Corinth is in custody in Tennessee.
According to Corinth police, 21-year-old Talinn Loveless was wanted in connection to a pickup truck stolen Monday near the Coca-Cola plant.
Police said he then drove the truck across the border into Tennessee where he led law enforcement on a chase.
He was arrested and booked into the McNairy County jail. He faces felony fleeing in Tennessee but could face more charges.
He’s charged with grand larceny in Corinth.