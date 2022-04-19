 Skip to main content
Corinth suspect captured in Tennessee

  Updated
Talinn Loveless

Talinn Loveless, Source: McNairy County (TN) Sheriff's Office.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A man wanted in connection to a stolen pickup truck in Corinth is in custody in Tennessee.

According to Corinth police, 21-year-old Talinn Loveless was wanted in connection to a pickup truck stolen Monday near the Coca-Cola plant.

Police said he then drove the truck across the border into Tennessee where he led law enforcement on a chase.

He was arrested and booked into the McNairy County jail. He faces felony fleeing in Tennessee but could face more charges.

He’s charged with grand larceny in Corinth.

