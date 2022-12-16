Corinth School District receives approval to change high school assessment program

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The U.S. Department of Education says the Corinth School District can abandon Mississippi’s version of high school subject area testing in favor of an international replacement.
Public school districts use the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) to measure student achievement in English, Mathematics, Science and History in grades 3-8 and high school.
For several years, the Corinth School District has also used the Cambridge Assessment International Program.
According to its website, Cambridge Assessment is the world’s largest provider of international education programs and qualifications for 5 to 19-year-olds.
Corinth School Superintendent Lee Childress said Cambridge Assessment is a better option because it is more rigorous and focuses on process.
Instead of multiple-choice questions, he said students are given open-ended questions and therefore must have a greater understanding of their coursework.
The Corinth School District has wanted to stop administering both and only use Cambridge Assessment.
Now with the federal government’s approval, Corinth High School students will only have to complete the Cambridge Assessment, beginning in the spring of 2023.
Corinth elementary and middle school students will continue to use MAAP.