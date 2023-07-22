Corinth residents protest demolition of school building, mayor says it's 'unsalvageable'

CORINTH, Miss (WTVA) -- The City of Corinth is moving forward with the demolition of the old Easom High School building after a 4-2 Board of Alderman vote, but the vote has sparked protests from alumni and other community members.
Easom High School was Corinth's all-Black high school during Mississippi's segregation era. It's remembered fondly by its alumni as an institution for quality education during a time when Black Mississippians were treated as second-class citizens.
"The dentists, the attorneys, the physicians, the teachers, just the great citizens that this institution literally nurtured still means a great deal," says 1968 graduate Dr. Gary McGaha.
A group of Corinth citizens have protested all week in the hopes of convincing Corinth mayor Ralph Dance and the board of Alderman to overturn the decision, but no such change has happened.
Dance says the building is unsalvageable due to its poor condition, and it's a liability for the city because of its proximity to a daycare along with several businesses. He says engineers has estimated the cost to rehabilitate the building is $7.5 million.
"I've had two engineers and one architect go through it and they all agreed that the building needed to come down," says the mayor.