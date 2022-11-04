Corinth police seek help solving case of injured woman walking on Highway 45

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Corinth hope someone saw something that can help detectives piece together what led to an injured woman walking south on the northbound side of Highway 45.
An officer found the woman early Sunday after midnight near the state weigh station with multiple injuries.
An ambulance took her to the emergency room at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Police figured out she started walking from the Rusty Nail bar in Guys, Tennessee, into Mississippi on North Polk Street and Highway 2 in Corinth before getting onto Highway 45.