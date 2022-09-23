 Skip to main content
Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday

Amanda Berry and her son Caleb

 Corinth Police Department

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. 

Original article - 

Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court.

The two are identified as Amanda Barry and her son Caleb.

According to officers, they were last seen in downtown Corinth and may have caught a ride.

Chief Landon Tucker says the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services was involved in the case regarding the two.

You are asked to call the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377 if you see them.

