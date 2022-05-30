 Skip to main content
Corinth police investigating fatal shooting in March

  • Updated
  • 0
gun shooting

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Corinth Police Department need help finding the person responsible for a fatal shooting.

Corinth police responded to 1620 Foote Street for a shooting on March 16. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found Matthew Mitchell with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch.

Emergency responders took Mitchell to Magnolia ER where he later died.

Mitchell’s wife was home when the incident happened. She said Mitchell was on the front porch talking to a man. She heard gunshots and found Mitchell after it happened.

If you have any information, you should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.

Tags

Producer

Kaitlyn is from Saltillo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Mississippi.

